People are ready to have sex again: Condom sales are surging

The company does not break out specific figures for Durex, but it attributed recent growth to relaxed social distancing rules.

The company was seeing "improvements for Durex in markets where social restrictions are being eased," CEO Laxman Narasimhan told analysts Wednesday.

Walgreens and CVS also said condom sales have grown at stores in recent weeks compared with a year ago. A spokesperson for CVS called the growth "substantial" in an email, but did not provide data.

Church & Dwight, the maker of Trojan condoms, said in January that this year looked "promising" for condom sales. "An even more eagerly awaited bounce back of sales is in the condom category as condoms mean pleasure. Eighteen-to 24-year-olds can't wait to get their social lives back," said chief marketing officer Britta Bomhard.

On Thursday, CEO Matt Farrell told analysts that condoms "are expected to deliver year-over-year growth as society opens up and consumers have greater mobility."

Even before the pandemic, condom sales had been sluggish. Sales dropped 2.4% in 2017 and 3.4% in 2018 before ticking up 1.2% in 2019, according to IRI data.