Pentagon weighs deploying thousands of troops to help Biden reach vaccination target

CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.

The Department of Defense is weighing options to assist President Joe Biden's plan to vaccinate as many as 1.5 million people per day within months. Discussions are taking place about deploying thousands of US troops to help with the vaccination efforts, according to four officials familiar with the talks who said a plan could be unveiled by the end of the week.

The discussions are at an early stage and no decisions have been made yet, the officials cautioned. One official, when pressed for an estimate, said that as many as 10,000 troops could be deployed as part of the effort.

Such a deployment could start with medical units that have been on standby orders for some time and have deployed in recent months to some of the hardest hit areas, one official said. The clock is already ticking on Biden's first 100 days in office with the goal of delivering 100 million vaccine shots within that timeframe.

"It's all about how we can get better involved in the vaccinations," another official told CNN. "Planning efforts are ongoing, but there are no decisions."