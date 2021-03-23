Pentagon says it has received HHS request to house migrant children at two bases

The Pentagon said Tuesday it has received a request from the Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children at Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Bliss in Texas.

"We'll analyze it and evaluate it, just like we would any other request for assistance," Pentagon spokesperson retired Adm. John Kirby said in a news briefing.

Noting that the department had "just received this request," Kirby added he did not know how many children were requested to be housed and that "there was a site visit to San Antonio last week."

The HHS request is for a vacant dormitory at Joint Base San Antonio and some land at Fort Bliss, according to Kirby.

CNN has reached out to HHS and the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

The news comes as an influx of unaccompanied migrant children continues at the southern border. Federal law requires children apprehended at the border to be turned over to HHS -- the agency charged with their care -- within 72 hours.