Pentagon report reveals disturbing details about White supremacists in the ranks

"There's never been an acknowledgment from the top ranks that this has to be handled, so the fact that we now have that and there is an effort underway to do something is actually quite encouraging," said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. "Now, how well that's done and executed and all the pieces are put in place, that's a different question that we'll have to wait and see what the results are."

The report offers recommendations on how the Pentagon can use other government resources like FBI units to identify signs that recruits might have ties to extremist groups during the vetting and recruitment process. It also underscores some of the reasons these groups are targeting members of the military and how they are doing it.

Current or former members of the military are primary targets for extremist groups, because members with military service give the groups legitimacy and bring "combat and tactical experience" in order to carry out their attacks, the report states.

"Access to service members with combat training and technical weapons expertise can also increase both the probability of success and the potency of planned violent attacks," it adds.