Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules Trump campaign observers had no right to stand within a specific distance during Philadelphia ballot processing

"As found by the trial court, Attorney Mercer was able to appropriately observe that the Board's employees were performing their duties under the Election Code."

All seven justices disagreed with the Trump campaign's suspicions of fraud and legal arguments aiming throw out potentially thousands of votes after the fact.

The chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Republican Thomas Saylor, wrote that the Trump campaign's apparent aim to throw out votes would be disenfranchisement.

Saylor wrote in his dissent that he "fail[ed] to see that there is a real issue here."

He pointed out that issues over how an election is administered could largely be addressed by courts before the election, and even by trial courts early during ballot counting -- not well after, as the Trump campaign has tried to do.