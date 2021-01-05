Pennsylvania GOP state senators' refusal to seat Democrat leads to chaotic ceremony

At the same time, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican, approached Fetterman at the front of the chamber before addressing the body as the new presiding official.

As Corman began to speak, though, Democratic state Sen. Anthony Williams offered a fiery retort, announcing loudly: "Mr. President, I totally object to this."

"This is inappropriate. You are breaking the Constitution and the laws of the commonwealth and violating the oath of office you have actually taken. There is nothing about this day that is appropriate; nothing. We will not lay down and roll over because you got former folks on that side of the aisle. This is about Pennsylvania, not Democrats or Republicans," Williams said.

"This is not about simply winning, it's about protecting our democracy. That's what this is."

Williams can then be heard yelling, "We will not participate in this farce," as the Republican majority began a roll call to officially remove Fetterman from presiding.

Even as the motion passed, Fetterman continued to stand at the rostrum looking down on Corman before ultimately leaving the chamber when new members -- with the exception of Brewster -- were sworn in.