Pennsylvania GOP state senators' refusal to seat Democrat leads to chaotic ceremony

Fetterman replied, "The chair does not recognize the motion introduced by the Senator Aument."

Aument ultimately asserted, "Mr. President, it is your duty to properly put a motion properly before this body. If you continue to refuse to perform your duties, the Senate will proceed to replace you with the interim president pro tempore."

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican, then replaced Fetterman.

The scene drew swift backlash from Democrats across the state, including Gov. Tom Wolf, who said in a statement, "This is a shameful power grab that disgraces the institution."

"It is simply unethical and undemocratic to leave the district without a voice simply because the Republicans don't like the outcome of the election. Voters, not Harrisburg politicians, decided this election, and Sen. Brewster is the rightful winner," Wolf said.

"All ballots were counted and certified, and the results are accurate. Sen. Brewster received the most votes in this race and should be sworn in as the Senator for the 45th District. There is no precedent, and no legal rationale, for failing to do so," he added.