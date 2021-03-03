Pence pushes false election fraud claims in denouncing Democratic reform bill

Pence described the events of January 6, which put him and his family in direct danger, as "tragic," and said the insurrection "deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America."

In his op-ed, Pence strongly urged Congress to vote against a sweeping government, ethics and election bill, HR 1, that the House of Representatives is set to take up Wednesday.

Democrats have made HR 1 a signature legislative priority, while Republicans have argued the legislation represents overreach. It is likely to pass the House, but the bill is still likely to hit a roadblock in the Senate, where it's not clear there would be enough Republican support to overcome a filibuster.

Among other provisions, the bill bars states from restricting the ability to vote by mail and calls for states to use independent redistricting commissions to create congressional district boundaries.

Pence suggested that the bill was an "unconstitutional power grab" and would increase opportunities for election fraud, trample the First Amendment, further erode confidence in elections and dilute the votes of legally qualified eligible voters.