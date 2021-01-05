Pence informed Trump that he can't block Biden's win

A senior Trump adviser added Pence could take on a more aggressive posture than what's been anticipated and said the vice president is likely to avoid an overly robotic performance that would anger Trump and his political base.

"He's not going to be a wallflower," the adviser said.

Pence left the White House at about 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, signaling he won't watch the returns from the Georgia US Senate runoff races with Trump.

The absence of a viewing party may be more in line with the current state of their relationship, given Trump's building frustration with Pence over his role -- or lack of -- in Wednesday's proceedings. Pence and Trump dined together earlier Tuesday as officials are bracing themselves for Trump's reaction to the congressional certification.

The adviser still said it's unlikely Pence will veer from his constitutional role during the proceedings and attempt to tilt the election toward Trump, something the vice president cannot do even if he tried.