Pence criticizes Harris over declining to visit US-Mexico border

Pence's team declined to comment on the hecklers.

Pence, who only recently reemerged onto the public stage with appearances in South Carolina and New Hampshire, used the occasion on Friday to embrace former President Donald Trump and argue that Republicans are well-positioned to retake control of Congress and the White House in the November midterm elections and in 2024.

A rumored presidential hopeful himself, much of Pence's remarks focused on Biden and his policy agenda -- including a critique of the Democratic president's "weak leadership abroad" that Pence claimed was on display during Biden's first foreign trip over the past week.

"It's amazing to think in 2020 Joe Biden actually campaigned as a moderate and he's governed as one of the most liberal presidents in history," Pence argued, adding that the Biden-Harris administration is "intent on transforming our country along the agenda of the radical left."

"We don't have to exchange the American dream for a socialist nightmare," Pence said.