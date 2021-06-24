Pence contradicts Trump on January 6, calling plan to decertify 2020 election 'un-American'

Without mentioning Trump by name, Pence said there are "those in our party" who believe that "any one person" could select the president.

"Truth is, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president," he said.

Trump continues to insist the election was stolen, and just this week told an interviewer that he "never admitted defeat" and was "very disappointed that (Pence) didn't send it back to the legislatures."

By contrast, Pence acknowledged the "disappointment" of defeat in 2020.

"Now, I understand the disappointment many feel about the last election," he said. "I can relate. I was on the ballot. But you know, there's more at stake than our party and our political fortunes in this moment. If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won't just lose elections -- we'll lose our country."