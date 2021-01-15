Pence calls Harris while Trump continues to stew in denial

"We all lived through that day of January the 6th and as the President made clear yesterday, we are committed to an orderly transition and to a safe Inauguration," he said, seated at the head of a table flanked by an American flag. "The American people deserve nothing less."

Before he returned to the White House, Pence stopped to greet troops posted outside the Capitol, where a week earlier he had been hunkered in a secure location while would-be insurrectionists stormed the building.

"God bless you," he told the cordon. "It's been my great honor to serve as your vice president."

Pence is using Air Force Two amply in his final days. He flew to West Virginia on Friday for a memorial service for the late test pilot Chuck Yeager, telling the gathering he extended deep sympathies "on behalf of the President of the United States."

He will travel to two military installations over the weekend: Naval Air Station Lemoore, in California, on Saturday for remarks on the Trump administration's foreign policy; and Fort Drum, in New York, on Sunday for remarks to 10th Mountain Division soldiers recently returned from Afghanistan.