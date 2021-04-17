Peloton Tread+ owners told to stop using the treadmill in 'urgent warning'

Peloton blasted the CPSC in a release Saturday, calling its warning "inaccurate and misleading." Peloton said there's "no reason" to stop using the machine if safety instructions, such as correctly using its safety key, are followed. It also said that the Tread+ should be kept away from children under 16 years old and pets "at all times."

Specifically, Peloton took issue with the video released by the CPSC. The company said that if the treadmill's safety key had been used properly, that could have avoided the "kind of incident that this video depicts."

"The Tread+ includes safety warnings and instructions in several places, including in the user manual, in a safety card left on top of the Tread+ tray on delivery, and on the product itself," Peloton said.

The CPSC said it's continuing to investigate "all known incidents" with the machine. It suggests owners stop using the machine if they have small children or pets are at home. If customers want to continue to use it, the unit should be kept in a locked room away from children and pets, and it should be unplugged when not in use. The commission requests people to report incidents on its website or on its hotline at 800-638-2772.