Peloton releases a software fix for its recalled treadmills

Since the recall is voluntary, some members are keeping theirs. Peloton announced this software update during its May 6 earnings call and said it was working on a hardware fix. In the meantime, both the Tread+ and the Tread are no longer on sale and deliveries for older orders have been halted.

Peloton is taking a substantial financial hit from the recall: about $165 million in lost revenue during the current quarter, The company said $50 million in lost revenue would come from refunds to owners of the treadmill who want to return them, roughly 10% of the units that are already in the hands of customers.

The company is even paying to have someone move the treadmills from one room of an owner's house to another if they would prefer that option instead of having it returned to the company.