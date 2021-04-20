Pelosi tweets new response to Chauvin verdict after thanking George Floyd 'for sacrificing your life for justice'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) thanked George Floyd "for sacrificing your life for justice" after Derek Chauvin was convicted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted Tuesday evening clarifying earlier remarks about the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin, writing, "George Floyd should be alive today," after earlier making comments where she thanked Floyd, who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last year, "for sacrificing your life for justice."

"George Floyd should be alive today," Pelosi, a California Democrat, wrote in a tweet that quoted her remarks from earlier in the day. "His family's calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don't suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act."

Earlier Tuesday, Pelosi had spoken at an event with the Congressional Black Caucus on Capitol Hill, where she made her first comments following the verdict.

"Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice," she said. "For being there to call out to your mom, how heartbreaking was that," Pelosi said during the news conference. "And because of you ... your name will always be synonymous with justice."