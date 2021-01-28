Pelosi slams Republican leadership for response to Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'What could they be thinking?'

"Assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked the killing of teenagers in high school at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school -- what could they be thinking?" Pelosi asked Thursday. "Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing? It's absolutely appalling, and I think the focus has to be on the Republican leadership of this House of Representatives for the disregard they have for the death of those children."

Many House Republicans have been silent in the wake of CNN's reporting, but some members of leadership have released statement criticizing the remarks.

House GOP Whip Steve Scalise said in a statement to CNN, "I've consistently condemned the use of violent rhetoric in politics on both sides, and this is no exception. There is no place for comments like that in our political discourse."

"These comments are deeply disturbing, and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them," Mark Bednar, a spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, said in a statement Wednesday evening.