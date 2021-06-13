Pelosi says Senate bipartisan infrastructure package may be a tough sell to caucus unless 'more to come'

President Joe Biden "is a major factor in this, and he has said he would not support any taxes on people making under $400,000 a year and that includes increasing the gas tax, which I think might be part of their arrangement," she said.

When asked if she would support the bipartisan Senate package if it meant Democrats can pass a larger, more sweeping bill later, she said, "We'll just see."

"As Congress works its will, we'll just see what the possibilities are. This is one step," she added.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who was one of the negotiators on the bipartisan deal, told CBS on Sunday that there will not be a gas tax increase as part of how the plan is paid for and reiterated that the proposal's focus is on the "traditional infrastructure definition" and would not include child care and elderly care.

Asked by Bash later on CNN's "State of the Union" if she would vote for the package if it comes to the House, Ocasio-Cortez replied: "I think from what we've seen so far and particularly the lack of climate action, as well, I think adding to the severe lowering of our scope and scale in what we're seeking to do ... I doubt it, frankly, in the current state of that proposal."