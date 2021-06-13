Pelosi says House leadership 'did not rebuke' Omar over comments about US, Israel, Hamas and Taliban

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said House leadership "did not rebuke" Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar last week, after criticism from the left that the caucus was unfairly targeting Omar and mischaracterizing her comments about the US, Israel, Hamas and the Taliban.

"We did not rebuke her. We acknowledged that she made a clarification," Pelosi told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "Congresswoman Omar is a valued member of our caucus. She asked her questions of the Secretary of State. Nobody criticized those, about how people will be held accountable if we're not going to the International Court of Justice. That was a very legitimate question. That was not of concern."

The dust up within the party began Monday when Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, tweeted that "we have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban," along with video of her questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken that day during a House hearing.

The disagreement spilled into public on Wednesday when a group of Jewish House Democrats accused her of equating the US and Israel with the Taliban and Hamas.