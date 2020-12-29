Pelosi has narrow path to the speakership

On CNN's State of the Union, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hedges on if she plans to vote for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House in January.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's margin for error is slim on Sunday, when lawmakers return to Washington to officially usher in a new session of Congress and elect their new speaker.

After serving 17 years as Democrats' leader, Pelosi is running unopposed. But the looming threat of coronavirus paired with the Democrats' smallest majority in decades means Pelosi and her deputies are carefully counting votes to ensure she can avoid any embarrassment on the House floor.

"She's very aware. If Nancy can do anything, it is that she knows how to count. She is counting every vote," said Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia. "She is very aware of the fact that with a slim majority -- with some members who voted against her two years ago -- there is gonna have to be an effort to persuade them that that was then and this is now. We cannot afford to have uncertainty about the speakership."