Pelosi floats Democrat-led probe into January 6 after GOP derails outside commission

"With regard to what a new commission could find out, I would remind you that this is probably the most comprehensive Justice Department investigation in the history of the country going on right now. Multiple people have been arrested, many will be prosecuted. Nobody is going to get away with anything who was involved in the incident at the Capitol on January 6th," McConnell said. "I think we will know everything we need to know -- we were all witnesses. We were right there when it happened and I simply think the commission is not necessary."