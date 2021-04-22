Pelosi felt 'liberated' after ripping up Trump's 2020 State of the Union speech, author says

"So she made a tiny tear in the margin of the paper so that she could find this untruth. Then she found another thing she thought was untrue, and another, and another. She said by the time he was through speaking, the whole speech had little tears along the margins of things he had said that she said she thought were false. That's when she decided, 'I might as well tear this up,'" Page told CNN.

Page said Pelosi told her she didn't decide to finally rip up the speech until the last moment.

"She was steaming," Page said, adding, "In fact, it was the one time we saw Donald Trump really get under Nancy Pelosi's skin. She got under his skin all the time. That was the one time she did not act in the kind of disciplined way, which is usually her manner."

During that same State of the Union address, Trump had appeared to ignore Pelosi's attempt at a handshake.

CNN previously reported that Pelosi told House Democrats in a closed-door caucus meeting the morning after that she "shredded" the speech because Trump "shredded the truth" in his address, and that she thought the speech was "a disgrace" for having so many falsehoods in it.