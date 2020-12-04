Pelosi defiant over handling of stimulus: Rejecting previous Republican proposals was 'not a mistake'

McConnell and Pelosi have been in discussions over a possible $908 billion deal pushed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers -- and lawmakers are trying to attach an agreement to a massive funding proposal to avoid a government shutdown by December 11.

"When I spoke to Leader McConnell yesterday, we talked about the possibility of putting the Covid package on the omnibus bill," Pelosi told reporters Friday. "But he and I, being appropriators, know that if you're going to do that, you have to have an omnibus bill, and so we have to work through the, all of the provisions that are still unresolved there in making progress."

Pelosi also said President-elect Joe Biden believes that this Covid-19 relief is "just at best a start, and that's how we see it as well."

"It's less money but over a shorter period of time, and we need to do it to save lives and livelihoods with the hope that much more help is on the way," she added.