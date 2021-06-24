Pelosi announces the House will establish a select committee to investigate Capitol riot

Pelosi said it would have been "preferable" to have an outside commission to investigate the January 6 attack, but said she was not worried that the select committee would dismissed as a political effort.

"I don't worry about that at all," Pelosi said. "I have no intention of walking away from our responsibility."

With a select committee, Democrats are likely to have unilateral subpoena power, just as Republicans did when they created a select committee to investigate the deadly 2012 terrorist attack on the US compound in Benghazi, Libya.

The select committee is likely to closely examine the role Trump played in the lead up to the attack, in which the former President spread lies about the 2020 election being stolen from him. But the panel could also look at the role that some House members played, including McCarthy's conversations with Trump as the riot was unfolding.

Pelosi declined to say whether she thought the committee should subpoena McCarthy, saying she wouldn't get into details about what the committee would do.