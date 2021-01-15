Pelosi announces retired lieutenant general to lead review of 'security infrastructure' after Capitol attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced that retired Lt. General Russel Honoré will lead a review of the "security infrastructure" of Capitol Hill, following a violent riot that left five people dead earlier this month.

"To protect our Democracy, we must now subject the security of the U.S. Capitol Complex to rigorous scrutiny," Pelosi said in a statement. "To that end, I have asked Lt. General Russel Honoré (Ret.), a respected leader with experience dealing with crises, to lead an immediate review of the Capitol's security infrastructure, interagency processes and procedures, and command and control."

The attack at the Capitol has left members of Congress furious and shaken with many fearing for their lives during the riots. The Democrat-led House moved swiftly this week to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection, a vote that received bipartisan support with a handful of Republicans crossing party lines to support impeachment.