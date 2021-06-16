Paul Pogba follows Cristiano Ronaldo's lead by removing display drink during a press conference

Some of the brands sponsoring Euro 2020 -- Europe's ongoing international football tournament -- aren't having an easy time of it.

First it was Cristiano Ronaldo with two bottles of Coca-Cola, then it was Paul Pogba with a Heineken.

Before Portugal's game against Hungary, Ronaldo moved the two drinks on display out of view as he sat down to take questions from the media. He then picked up a bottle of water -- saying, "Water!" -- seemingly encouraging people to drink that instead.

Then after France's 1-0 victory against Germany Tuesday, Pogba, who was named man of the match, removed a bottle of non-alcoholic Heineken beer that was placed in front of him.

Pogba said on Twitter in 2017 that he does not drink alcohol. Both Heineken and Coca-Cola are official sponsors of Euro 2020.

Coca-Cola said it would not be commenting on Ronaldo's removal of the bottles when contacted by CNN and pointed towards a statement from UEFA, European football's governing body.