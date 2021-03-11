Patio chairs at center of Oprah's Meghan and Harry interview — made by a 'Brady Bunch' actor — sell out online

Although the brand's products often show up in movies, reality TV shows and interview segments, a spokesperson said the company isn't aware until they're watching and seeing it themselves.

"Unlike all times prior, this time the furniture has grown beyond set dressing and become part of the story," the spokesperson told CNN Business. "It seems everything the Royals say, do, or touch draws interest. Though we are grateful for the notoriety -- the social media response has been tremendous -- we remain surprised at the occurrence."

The set of chairs is part of a collection that was introduced for the first time this season. "While it was already selling well and gaining great traction, the attention this famous interview has brought the product accelerated the sales beyond what anyone could have expected," the spokesperson said.

On Facebook, Knight clarified that he did not design the set, citing his business partners' "excellent taste and skills in delivering a line of furniture that is both affordable and fit for royalty -- both foreign and domestic."