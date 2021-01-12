Pastor who left ministry to help her children with virtual school wants to return, but isn't sure how

"They're just disproportionately likely to hold the kinds of jobs we needed to send people home from," said Stevenson, who is a labor economist. "Women do a lot of caring jobs, in-person jobs. Those are the kinds of jobs that tend to be robust to a downturn, but not this downturn because this downturn was all about stopping in-person contact and that really hit women's jobs pretty hard."

On top of that, a lot of jobs in state and local government -- more likely to be held by women than men -- were lost. And then children were sent home from school, again more likely to impact women.

Stevenson said there will be adjustments getting back to "normal" even when the vaccine is widely available and schools are open again.

"The kids are going back to school, but kids ... had a hard time in this particular situation. I don't think that their needs are going to go away, just because they're going back to school."

Wanting to return to work

Months without playdates and socializing have certainly taken a toll on families, along with all the other strains of living in a pandemic.