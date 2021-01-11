Parler sues Amazon for cutting off its services

Parler sued Amazon in response to cutting off its services, alleging an antitrust violation, breach of contract and interference with the company's business relationships with users. CNN's Brian Stelter reports.

Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by the far-right, sued Amazon on Monday in response to being deplatformed, alleging an antitrust violation, breach of contract and interference with the company's business relationships with users.

The complaint asks a federal court for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Amazon and calls Amazon Web Services' decision a "death blow" to Parler.

"Without AWS, Parler is finished as it has no way to get online," the complaint said. "And a delay of granting this TRO by even one day could also sound Parler's death knell as President Trump and others move on to other platforms."

Parler's lawsuit argues that Amazon has unlawfully sought to restrain competition by eliminating a player from the market.

It also claims Amazon breached its contract with Parler by not providing Parler 30 days' notice of termination -- and that its actions interfere with Parler's relationships with current and future users.