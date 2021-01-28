Parkland shooting survivor calls for House GOP leader to denounce Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg speaks to CNN after a video of GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting Hogg with baseless claims surfaced. In a written statement to CNN, Greene said that the video was taken while she was in Washington, "going from office to office in the Senate to …

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg called on Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Thursday to denounce Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has faced intense criticism this week over incendiary remarks she made in recent years as well as a viral video in which she harasses Hogg.

"My message to Kevin McCarthy is, take all of her committee assignments away ... also, don't support her when she runs for re-election again and try to get her primaried. If you say this is not your party, actually call it out and hold her accountable," Hogg told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

He continued, "Republicans always act as if they're the party of decency and respect. But would the party of decency and respect question whether or not school shootings happened? Would they harass the survivors of these shootings for having different opinions than them? I don't think so. And if Kevin McCarthy doesn't think so either, he needs to actually stand up and do something about this congresswoman."