Paris Jackson to Willow Smith: 'I feel like my dad would be proud'

Paris Jackson joined Willow Smith on "Red Table Talk Takeover" for a candid conversation about her past suicide attempts and how she coped with growing up in the shadow of her father, Michael Jackson.

Jackson, 23, and Smith, 20, are children of superstars (musical icon Michael Jackson and actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, respectively) and the pair talked about their commonalities in everything from mental health struggles to their search for their own identities and their attraction to both men and women.

"I experience audio hallucinations sometimes of camera clicks and severe paranoia," said Jackson, who said she remembers being stepped on as a child by paparazzi trying to get photos of her late father. "I've been going to therapy, for a lot of things, but that included."

Jackson said not knowing who she was, her age, the pressure of being who she is led to depression.

Eventually, she said, she came to "the radical acceptance that it just wasn't meant to be."