Paolo Rossi, Italian soccer great and World Cup winner, has died at the age of 64

Italy football legend Paolo Rossi has died at the age of 64. Rossi is best known for leading Italy to World Cup glory in 1982, scoring six goals in the tournament.

Italian soccer great Paolo Rossi has died at the age of 64, according to Italy's national public broadcaster RAI.

Rossi is best known for leading Italy to World Cup glory in 1982, scoring six goals in the tournament, including a hat-trick against Brazil in the second group stage.

Rossi's wife, Federica Cappelletti, posted on Instagram a photo of her and Paolo with the caption "Per Sempre," which translates to "Forever."

She did not disclose the cause of his death.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Italian soccer players of all time, he scored 20 goals in 48 appearances for the Azzurri.

He netted both goals in Italy's World Cup semifinal win against Poland in 1982 and the opening goal as the Italians beat West Germany 3-1 in the final, finishing the tournament in Spain with the Golden Boot as top scorer.

The former Vicenza, Juventus and AC Milan player was also awarded the Golden Ball at the 1982 World Cup for the player of the tournament.