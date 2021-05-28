Painting helped this self-taught artist find balance with bipolar disorder. Now, she's helping others

Nieves eventually got treatment and her symptoms improved, but her mood still fluctuated between extremes.

"And I reached the point to where I started having suicidal ideations. And that's when I knew that I really needed to seek intervention."

As a US Air Force veteran, Nieves remembered that she had access to veterans medical care. And after consulting with the intake psychiatrist at the VA hospital in Pennsylvania, he diagnosed her with Bipolar II disorder.

"I found a lot of comfort in knowing that there was a medical reason for why I had been experiencing all the turmoil that comes with having hypomanic and depressive episodes," she said.

From there, Nieves was referred to a therapist to help develop a treatment plan.

"My therapist suggested to me that I find a way to build or create something constructive with my hands to help manage a lot of the agitation and aches and pressure and just frustration that I would feel during my hypomanic episodes," she said.

Nieves tried crocheting for about two weeks. "It was too tedious for me."