Over 60 million people are under a winter storm watch as heavy snow takes aim at the East Coast

While the storm isn't expected to have major impacts on the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, shippers have made contingency plans to account for weather issues.

The winter snowstorm will hit parts of the mid-Atlantic into New England beginning Wednesday, when shippers are scheduled to make 66 deliveries nationwide. Later in the week, other vaccines will be shipped in Pfizer's distribution boxes requiring dry ice.

FedEx doesn't expect any "significant impact" to service, company spokeswoman Shannon Davis wrote in an email Monday, adding they will continue to monitor the forecast.

"We have a team of 15 meteorologists monitoring conditions 24/7, and we have contingency plans in place should we see any severe weather," she said.

UPS, which has an in-house team that monitors the weather, didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Operation Warp Speed's Gen. Gustave Perna told reporters Monday that his group plans for many different issues, with the worst-case scenario being an accident of a delivery vehicle or aircraft. Bad weather falls in the middle of the spectrum of problems, he said.