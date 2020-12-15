Over 45 million people are under a winter storm watch as heavy snow takes aim at the East Coast

Over 45 million Americans are under a winter storm watch as a powerful nor'easter takes aim at the East Coast. The storm is forecast to strike most of the eastern coast Wednesday into Thursday, and several feet of snow and heavy ice could cause power outages throughout the region.

Boston and New York could see as much as a foot of snow, while parts of the tri-state area could see up to 16 inches.

"Confidence is high that this winter storm will result in significant impacts, including travel disruptions and power outages across much of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England," the Weather Prediction Center said.

Wind gusts as strong as 40 mph could also hit the coast of New England, according to the National Weather Service in Boston.

Storm trajectory

The storm system is moving out of the Rockies through Tuesday, bringing snow into the southern Plains before meeting cooler air further east.