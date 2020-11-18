Outdoor classrooms reenergize kids during the pandemic

"It's super fun. We do a whole bunch of activities," 10-year-old Bergen told CNN. "I just love all the colors of nature being outside."

The program, offered in all 50 states, aligns with Common Core State Standards in science, social studies, language arts and math. Just in time for fall, they learn why leaves turn yellow.

"The stuff inside them that makes them green, goes inside these tubes in the leaf so the tree can store it for the next year," said Bergen. "Then the leaves turn yellow and fall off the tree."

Students also learn about pollinators and how bees help produce the food we eat. They learn how seeds travel through the wind and grow in the soil where they land. They create nature journals -- like so many scientists have from John Muir to John James Audubon.

The kids develop their creative writing skills that way -- crafting stories from their observations, sitting under a tree for 10 or 15 minutes, said Michele Mandeville, a facilitator for Project Learning Tree in Colorado.

"If we give kids the opportunity to get outside to learn in nature, to engage with nature and others within an outdoor space, they're really going to learn to preserve nature and and just kind of fall in love with it," Mandeville told CNN.