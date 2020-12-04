Ousted cybersecurity chief Krebs to Trump: 'These constant attacks ... are very dangerous'

Krebs' firing on November 17 was the culmination of two weeks of Krebs and CISA debunking claims by the President and his supporters. CISA has continued to push back since Krebs was fired, with two more posts this week on its "Rumor Control" page disputing claims about ballots being destroyed and voting systems being manipulated.

Krebs has personally been a target of some Trump allies' ire. Joe diGenova, an attorney for Trump's campaign, issued a call for violence against Krebs on Monday during an appearance on "The Howie Carr Show."

"Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity. That guy is a Class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot," diGenova said.

When asked what his legal team was doing in response to the threat, Krebs said Friday that "we're looking and evaluating all the options available to us, whether it's state or federal. We'll talk in court."