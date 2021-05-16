Ousted Cheney warns direction of the party is 'dangerous' as Stefanik calls on GOP to move on

CNN's Brian Stelter cites data from a new PRRI poll that says a greater percentage of Republicans who trust Fox News believe misinformation around the 2020 election, as compared to the general GOP.

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney on Sunday doubled down in opposing the direction her party is headed following Donald Trump's election defeat, as other congressional Republicans, including the congresswoman who replaced her in House leadership, said it's time to move on from intraparty politics.

The Wyoming Republican in a round of television interviews that aired Sunday morning -- just days after House Republicans voted to remove her as the GOP conference chair -- took aim at both House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Elise Stefanik, the New York Republican and Trump loyalist who was chosen to replace Cheney in her No. 3 House leadership post.

"I think it's very dangerous. I think that we have to recognize how quickly things can unravel. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former President who has not conceded, and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people," Cheney told ABC News when asked what it means that Stefanik, who had the backing of Trump, was picked to replace her.