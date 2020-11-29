Ossoff warns of 'paralysis' if Republicans keep control of Senate

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff warned on Sunday that if Republicans hold onto the chamber next year, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would cause "paralysis" at a time of crisis when the government needs to act to help struggling Americans combat the economic impact of the coronavirus.

"We all know what's going to happen if McConnell holds the Senate -- he will try to do to (Joe) Biden and (Kamala) Harris just like he tried to do to President (Barack) Obama. It will be paralysis, partisan trench warfare, obstructionism as far as the eye can see at a moment of crisis, when we need strong action," Ossoff told CNN's Dana Bash on State of the Union Sunday.

Ossoff emphasized the need for a functioning government at a time when Americans in Georgia and across the country are struggling to feed themselves, keep their businesses open and are facing potential evictions and foreclosures.