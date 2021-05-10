One school district wooed parents and students back with pandemic safety demos

"I don't want to downplay just how serious of a situation we all find ourselves in," said Michelle Simmons, associate superintendent of Charleston County Schools District. "I understand the hesitancy and the reluctance of folks who do this work. But I will say that we felt in Charleston county that it was just that important for us to position ourselves from our operations and facilities and academics to be prepared, to serve families. And so that's what we did."

South Carolina introduced Learn, Evaluate, Analyze, Prepare (LEAP) weeks for parents to see what safety measures were being introduced to combat the pandemic.

"That went a long way at creating a sense of peace and calm about the fact that we can do this," Simmons said.

Initially, only 25% of students returned but that number grew quickly. Today, nearly 80% of the districts 50,000 students are back in school full-time.

District superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said: "As more parents became more comfortable, they came back. Our teaching staff and other personnel were, of course, apprehensive, but they were willing to come back after they saw the conditions -- the safety measures we had taken."