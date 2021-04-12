One person dead, officer injured after shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee

A reunification site is set up at the baseball field behind the school, police said in another tweet.

"We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible," Bob Thomas, Knox County Schools superintendent, said in a tweet. "The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families."

Gov. Bill Lee said during an event Monday afternoon for people to "pray for that situation and the families and the victims that might be effected by that in our state."

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon told WVLT she met with the injured officer.

"He is conscious and he's in good spirits. I met with his wife, he's going to be OK," she said, adding that the officer will need to undergo surgery.

Kincannon said she thanked the officer for putting his life on the line for the students and staff at the school.

"He said that he'd rather that he be hurt than anybody else," she said.

This is a developing story.