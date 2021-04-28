One of the world's most famous Indian CEOs says he's heartbroken about his country

Pichai: The situation there is dire, and it's been heartbreaking to see. I think the worst is yet to come. Being here, seeing the attention here, I realize at the highest levels from President Biden, Secretary Blinken -- there's been focus on seeing how we can help India and the other countries being affected.

On what Google is doing to help:

Pichai: Different companies have different capabilities, and the US government has its unique capabilities. From our side, we really focused on providing the most helpful information. There are 600 million people connected to the internet and they're looking for information about vaccine and testing. So working with the Ministry of Health in India, making sure we can get the right information on the ground has been a big focus for us. As for us partnering with NGOs and public health organizations to get the messaging out. It's important that people are able to stay home and mask and stay safe. So we're helping get the message out in partnership.

On how other companies can make a meaningful difference: