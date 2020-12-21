One of the Midwest's most influential newspapers apologizes for decades of racist coverage

The Kansas City Star President and Editor Mike Fannin talks to CNN's Pamela Brown about the apology issued by the newspaper after what it is calling decades of "robbing an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice and recognition."

The Kansas City Star has apologized for what it's calling decades of "robb(ing) an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice and recognition."

The Kansas City Star, the biggest newspaper in Kansas and one of the most influential news sources in the region, says it has "disenfranchised, ignored and scorned generations of Black Kansas Citians" for the last 140 years.

"It reinforced Jim Crow laws and redlining," wrote Mike Fannin, president and editor of the Star, in a column apologizing for the coverage by the paper on Sunday. "Decade after early decade it robbed an entire community of opportunity, dignity, justice and recognition."

The Star is now apologizing for its actions, and has published the first part of six-part package examining the Star's coverage of Kansas City.

"Reporters were frequently sickened by what they found — decades of coverage that depicted Black Kansas Citians as criminals living in a crime-laden world. They felt shame at what was missing: the achievements, aspirations and milestones of an entire population routinely overlooked, as if Black people were invisible," Fannin wrote.