One of only two Black funeral homes in Minnesota has shared the grief in burying George Floyd and now Daunte Wright

"It's a little bit of a different state of mind that you have to be in to help. On one hand, you're upset being African American in this country," Wesley said. "And on the other hand, being a professional, you have to do all that you can and focus to help our families."

Wesley has handled killings that people outside the state of Minnesota know little about. They are among the names at a symbolic cemetery called "Say Their Names," blocks from the site where Floyd died.

The site has rows of headstones honoring men and women killed by police. The youngest is for a 7-year-old girl who was killed during a police raid in Michigan.

Stevante Clark's brother -- Stephon -- is among the names at the cemetery. Sacramento police shot and killed Clark's brother in 2018 -- police said they thought he had a gun, but a cell phone was discovered instead.

"It is just, it's too many names. It sucks," Clark said. "We couldn't get it together after all these people. I am looking at like where is the respect for life.

"My heart just my heart breaks for the family because this is the club nobody wants to be a part of," he said. "I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy."