One man thought he was going to die and the owner of a gym saw the roof lifted off by an Alabama tornado

As Alabama residents continue sheltering in place from disastrous storms, residents who spoke to CNN described scenes of terror, devastation and shock.

"I was like this is probably it. I'm probably dead," Cesar Villaseñor, 22, told CNN after he and his boss were caught in a potential tornado in Pelham.

Fourteen tornadoes were reported in Alabama on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, and one in Mississippi. And authorities have reported extensive damage in the Birmingham metro area.

Thursday's storms have so far left five dead in Calhoun County, County Sheriff Matthew Wade told CNN.

Villaseñor and his boss had been trying to get to a shelter at his boss' house when they got caught up in the storm.

"We were literally half a mile from his house and everything was all clear. Out of nowhere, it starts raining and I started recording -- everything starts going to hell basically," he said. "At one point, the van was shaking really bad to the point that I thought it was like to flip over. I was just shaking. I couldn't control my hands."