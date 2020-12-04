One hundred years on: Remembering the forgotten Black heroes of baseball

Many couldn't stay in hotels as they were for White patrons only. So, they slept on the bus floor. Additionally, they were unable to eat at many restaurants too.

It is estimated in the series by Larry Lester, a Negro League baseball author and historian, that White Major League players earned between six and seven times as much as their Black counterparts in the Negro Leagues.

Despite the social and economic hardship faced by the leagues, they gain popularity and prosper. The first 'Colored World Series' takes place in 1924.

A year earlier in the White-only MLB, Ruth won the fourth of his seven World Series titles and his only AL MVP award. In the same year, he won his only AL batting champion title.

History was being made by both Black and White players and organizations in baseball, but society's overt and covert racism means only a few have been historically valued and kept alive by collective memory.

Watkins says his team wanted to give a platform to keep these stories alive, and remember the Black baseball greats of the past that aren't held in the same regard as Ruth because of their skin color.