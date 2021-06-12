One arrest made in Austin, Texas, mass shooting that injured 14 people

"Officers have their body-worn cameras, we have the public safety, HALO camera system which we have had for a number of years, which did capture parts of this incident," Chacon said. "And of course the local businesses themselves have security footage that we are reviewing for evidence."

Adler, the mayor, commented on the shooting downtown in a series of tweets.

"The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic," he said.

"APD and the City Council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in response but this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of government.

"One thing is clear - greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety."

Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance, said in a statement, "We are saddened that Austin has joined the far too lengthy list of communities that have experienced mass shootings.

"This senseless violence must end. We will continue our work towards ensuring downtown is as safe, clean and welcoming for all, but today, we are thinking of those affected by this shooting. We need to come together, care for each other and be strong together for Austin."