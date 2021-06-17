On the ACA, Obama will have the last laugh

Once again, the Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act. The conservative-leaning court ruled Thursday that 18 Republican states (and several individuals) did not have the legal standing to overturn the law. With only Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissenting, supporters of President Barack Obama's health care policy celebrated another victory.

Indeed, the odds of dismantling Obama's signature legacy at this point are increasingly slim, though conservatives will probably keep trying. Joining the ranks of other programs like Social Security, the ACA will remain the law of the land for the foreseeable future. Several legal challenges to it have now officially failed, as have political campaigns, most recently under former President Donald Trump, to repeal and replace.

This is not a surprise. The fact is, that no matter how controversial the origins of a landmark social program, the longer it survives the harder it becomes to overturn. If the courts refuse to recognize legal challenges, more people and interests become invested in the long-term health of a policy.