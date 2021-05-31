On Memorial Day, Austin reflects on strength of US military and dismisses adversaries' criticism

Austin argued that a diverse US military force "must be a part of who we are."

"We represent the United States of America. We ought to look like America and not only in the ranks," he told Starr. "But our leadership should look like America."

In the same interview, Austin told CNN the United States has "offensive options" to respond to cyberattacks following another major attack that is believed to have been carried out by the Russian group behind the SolarWinds hack.

Austin, who served more than 40 years in the military, also reflected on the sacrifice American troops have made, as the nation nears the end of its longest war in Afghanistan and eyes an eventual withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

Before he was defense secretary, Austin served in several leadership roles including commander of US Central Command, the vice chief of staff of the Army and commanding general of US forces in Iraq.

"I've had a front row seat ... at the greatest stage in our history in terms of, you know, being able to watch our troops in action, and watch the things that they will do for each other, the sacrifices they make for this country and for each other," Austin told Starr. "And I will tell you, despite the fact that we can make great movies and write a lot of books, you can't adequately describe the things that I've seen over this 20-year period, what these young people will do for each other, what they'll do for their country is absolutely amazing."