On a frozen Minnesota lake, political antagonisms melt away

"But now, they're putting that stimulus check and minimum wage hike on the back burner while they're dropping bombs in Syria. And those bombs are kind of expensive for a dude who owes me $2,000."

Calmer criticism

Ben's father, Valdo, has more patience for the new President but told me, "I don't see it smooth sailing for Biden. I see it always going to be about obstructionism, but at least it's more calm." And like so many others on the lake frustrated by American disunity, the retired Forest Service emergency manager wonders how to unite with true believers of conspiracy theories like QAnon.

His son nods in agreement. "I grew up wrestling and playing sports. You get liberal people, you get conservative people, but we all got along. Now those guys aren't my friends anymore because I know what they really think," Ben told me. "Maybe it's not who they are in their heart, but can you hang out with someone who's like, 'I think it would be a good thing to assassinate the sitting [Speaker of the House.]'"

But just a short, fragrant stroll away, barbecue smoke master Tim Delaney described his desire to replace Nancy Pelosi with Donald Trump.