Omar: Boycotts have 'allowed for justice' from civil rights to ending apartheid

"We know that boycotts have allowed for justice to be delivered in many spaces. The civil rights movement was rooted in boycotts. We know that, you know, apartheid ended in South Africa because of boycotts," Omar told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "And so our hope is that, you know, this boycott would result in changes in the law because we understand that when you restrict people's ability to vote, you create a democracy that isn't fully functioning for all of us. And if we are to continue to be a beacon of hope for all democracies around the world, we must stand our ground."